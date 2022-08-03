New Water Project opened in Mosul

2022/08/03 | 16:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Minister of Industry and Minerals, Mr.Manhal Aziz Al-Khabbaz, has opened the Dandan water project in Mosul.The project is affiliated with the textile factory in the city, which is run by the General Company for Textile and Leather Industries, and which was completely destroyed during the operations to liberate Mosul […]

