July oil exports slightly down

2022/08/09 | 03:20 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

Loading arms at the terminal for Iraqi crude exports at the Turkish port of Ceyhan.



(STAFF/Iraq Oil Report)

Iraq’s nationwide oil sales dipped by 45,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July, to 3.701 million bpd,* as some crude was diverted from exports to domestic refineries.

Revenues also declined as global oil prices retreated from near-record highs earlier in the year.



Baghdad earned $10.608 billion, down from $11.355 billion in June, according to the Oil Ministry, while the KRG's oil sales were worth an estimated $1.237 billion, down from $1.244 billion the prior month, according to an Iraq Oil Report estimate based on export volumes and pricing data.**

