PM lays Foundation Stone for Mosul International Airport

2022/08/11 | 13:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has laid the foundation stone for the rehabilitation of Mosul International Airport in Nineveh Governorate.He said that Mosul International Airport will provide many opportunities in various fields for Nineveh Governorate, and the neighboring regions, in transporting goods and passengers.(Source: Media office of the Prime Minister)

