Sima Azadegan Makes Red Carpet Appearance to Celebrate Law of Attraction Book Launch

Fashion Designer to the Stars Sima Azadegan on the Red Carpet for Natasha Graziano's Book Premiere

Fashion Designer and CEO Sima Azadegan

Beverly Hills philanthropist / Sima Collezione founder Sima Azadegan made a special red carpet appearance for Natasha Graziano’s "Be It Until You Become It."

Sima Collezione is a clothing line of heart and soul.



I hope that my truth and my story can trickle down and help other ladies and other people who are going through this journey.”

— Sima Azadegan

MALIBU, CA, US, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sima Collezione makes custom, six-figure evening dresses for an elite handful of clients.



Mrs.



Azadegan sketched out her “All Bright” collection while stuck at home, at the start of Covid in 2020.



By September of 2021, she had embarked on an international whirlwind of runway shows, starting in Soho, New York.



Then in February of 2022, she did shows at Palazzo Visconte, Milan, and Galerie La Bourbon, Paris.



In March, she was on to the Forbes 30/50 Women International Summit, Abu Dhabi.



Sima Collezione received positive coverage in Vogue, Bazar, Elle, Forbes, and Marie Claire among many more.



The designer says that with her dresses, “ladies can tap in to understanding the deeper meaning of life.



It’s not just about looking good and trying to make a statement.



It’s about really being in touch with your authentic self and your inner light.”Mrs.



Graziano’s book launch was a great place for the philanthropist-turned designer to meet and mingle with other high-powered guests dedicated to personal transformation and the light of consciousness.



Mrs.



Graziano’s book describes the author’s MBS personal growth system, which pairs breathwork and meditation with purpose to achieve what her fans call life-changing results.



"Be It Until You Become It" contains quotes from some early “New Thought” leaders, who strongly influenced today’s Law of Attraction coaches, motivational speakers, and authors.Mrs.



Graziano tells how in the space of about a year she went from rock bottom, hiding a drug addiction and living in her mom’s basement, to sharing a stage with some of today’s highest paid speakers.



She has 10 million Instagram followers, who she calls her community.



“I realized that every single day, no matter what you’re going through, you will always see a glimmer of light like a candle.



And if you focus on that light, you can follow it out of the darkness.



This is the light that can guide you to long-lasting happiness,” says Natasha.Sima Azadegan’s “journey of inner consciousness” took “15 or 16” years of her life.



Both women in telling their stories talk not only of abundance, but of being service-oriented, and using wealth as a tool to help others.



Sima’s giving activity has included charitable board work and fundraising millions for Hadassah Hospital Neuromuscular Disease Foundation, Children’s Hospital, Children’s International, Beyond Vision and more.



Natasha Graziano works with a charity to help the homeless which Sima also supported this night.



Mrs.



Graziano aims to one day open an orphanage in Africa.Sima says, “There is a reason that I’m here.



It’s to have my story heard.



To allow this fashion project to stand for truthfulness.



To stand for authenticity… This is not an ordinary clothing line.



And I don’t see it as an ordinary clothing line.



It's a clothing line of heart and soul… I hope that my truth and my story can trickle down and help other ladies or other people who are going through this journey.



So they know that there is light at the end of the tunnel.



You can make it.



It is possible to manifest your dreams and live the life you want to live.”Some of the many notable guests at the event included Natasha’s husband, Michael Graziano, motivational speaker and friend of Oprah, Tim Storey, high stakes performance coach Thomas McCarthy, actor Michael-Leon Wooley (voice of Louis the Alligator in Disney's Oscar-nominated animated feature film, The Princess and the Frog), and Caroline D'Amore, of the D’Amore pizza family.Hollywood Sentinel, who was also in attendance stated that "It was really an outstanding event.



Numerous guests walked up to fashion designer Sima Azadegan and commended her on what they said was her beautiful and perfectly tailored attire.



One young woman, an aspiring fashion designer, was eager to get advice from the A-list designer.



Sima was as kind and gracious as ever, even offering to give free coaching to the young artist." Sima will be sharing more of her fashion advice with the public at the end of this month of August on a podcast which will be found at Hollywood Sentinel dot com.



Both influencers will also appear in the online magazine later this summer.Sima Collezione Official WebsiteSima Azadegan Official LinkedInSima Azadegan Official Instagram

