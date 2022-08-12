2022/08/12 | 20:14 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Trade between Iraq and Bangladesh has increases four-fold in the past two years, according to a statement from the Bangladeshi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.Meanwhile, The Business Standard reports that about 80 percent of the dates in the Bangladeshi market come from Iraq, which has increased to about $26 million in the […]

read more Iraq-Bangladesh Trade grows Four-Fold first appeared on Iraq Business News.