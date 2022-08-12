Midea Group announces Expansion into Iraq

2022/08/12 | 20:14 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Chinese electrical appliance manufacturer Midea Group has appointed Al Hafidh as its distributor in Iraq.According to a press release, Al Hafidh is one of the biggest Iraqi-owned conglomerates, while Al Hafidth Home Appliances is widely recognized for its uncompromising commitment to quality and excellence and for being a customer-centric business organization.Distribution is scheduled […]

