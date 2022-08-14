2022/08/14 | 05:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- New agreement between Ministry of Water Resources and FAO introduces innovative tools to monitor water productivity in Iraq The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Iraq and the Ministry of Water Resources launched yesterday the project Monitoring Water Productivity using Remote Sensing, as part of a global programme, WaPOR phase II, […]

