Colorada Fresh Pineapples Celebrate Dia del Nino

LA CHORRERA, PANAMA OESTE, PANAMA, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading pineapple farm, Colorada Fresh Pineapples, has long been focused on giving back to and supporting the local community.



That is why they hosted an incredible event last month to honor Día del Niño, the national holiday which celebrates the children in the country and gives the children of the Hogar San José de Malambo, a local orphanage, a party they will never forget.Founded by leading partners Donald Ewert and James Gooden, Colorada Fresh Pineapples is leading the way in exporting delicious fresh fruits to Europe, and they are committed to providing jobs and support to the residents of Panama.Eager to take their support further, the duo decided to throw an amazing Día del Niño party for the boys and girls of the Hogar San José de Malambo orphanage, which has existed in the region since 1890.The party had everything that a child could picture, from clowns and Micky Mouse to a live DJ, inflatable playgrounds, and incredible face painters.



There were also delicious treats for attendees, including popcorn, hotdogs, cake, and candy.To help make the event that extra bit special, the Colorada Fresh Pineapples team secured the names and ages of each attendee in advance, allowing them to gift personalized and wrapped gifts for every one of them.This party is just part of the growing commitment the farm has to the local community, with the team dedicated to building on the more than 200 jobs they have already created.Speaking after the party, Colorada Fresh Pineapples Founder Donald Ewert said, “We had such an amazing day, and it was incredible to see the smiles on the faces of every guest.For us, it was a total win, win.



Colorada Fresh Farms is leading the way in exporting fruit to niche markets around Europe while generating jobs for more than 40 men and women directly and over 200 jobs indirectly in their local community in Panama, and this was our chance to give back even further by supporting one of the most important non-profit organizations in our region.”For more information on Colorada Fresh Pineapples, visit https://coloradafreshpineapples.com/.

