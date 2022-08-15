Forum Partners Appoints James Schofield and Henry Platt as Investment Officers

2022/08/15 | 19:22 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- LONDON, UK, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forum Partners, a global real estate investment and asset management firm, announced today that James Schofield and Henry Platt have joined the company as Investment Officers based in our UK office.In their new roles Schofield and Platt will be part of Forum’s global investment team focused on identifying business opportunities and securing investments that promote the financial interests of the organization.Their responsibilities include managing portfolio investments, executing financial transactions, and building client relationships.Schofield and Platt played a crucial role in the development of Forum’s strategy in the UK logistics sector."After nearly a decade of rapid growth in North America, Forum sees renewed opportunities abroad, and the UK market is critical to our growth plans over the coming years.James and Henry will help us manage and accelerate this growth, supporting the formation of new investment platforms and our ongoing asset management of this expanding portfolio." said Russell Platt, CEO of Forum Partners.Prior to joining Forum, Schofield co-founded and managed the Real Estate interests of LJTS Group across Fund management and the Strategic Advisory Divisions.James has a BA in Ancient History from RHUL, University of London.Platt worked previously at a UK real estate firm focused on the acquisition and management of urban logistics hubs across London.Platt holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Williams College.About Forum PartnersForum Partners is a global private equity firm and investment manager focused exclusively on investing in and alongside best in class sector-focused real estate companies.Established in 2002, Forum is headquartered in Palm Beach with regional offices around the world where it does business.The company's strength lies in identifying a catalyst for unlocking asset and enterprise value and tailoring investments accordingly.Forum's portfolio of operating companies and affiliates directly or indirectly own or manage over $11 billion of commercial real estate in the United States and worldwide.For more information, visit forumpartners.comRenee FarmerForum Partners+1 8137896942Renee.Farmer@forumcapmarkets.com

You just read:

News Provided By

August 15, 2022, 13:00 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release