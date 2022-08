2022/08/16 | 12:02 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Media sources reported on early Tuesday that a massive fire broke out at the US Victoria base near Baghdad International Airport which is considered one of the centers of deployment of American forces in Iraq.

No further details about the fire and its casualties have been released so far.

Earlier on July 2, Iraqi sources reported that several explosions occured in this military base.

