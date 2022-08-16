Iraq lays foundation stone for Mosul Airport reconstruction project

2022/08/16 | 14:58 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhmi laid the foundation stone for the reconstruction of Mosul Airport in the Nineveh Governorate last week, with transport minister Nasser Al-Shibli in attendance.

Hussein Jalil Al-Khafajia, spokesperson of the transport ministry said the project is an important milestone for Iraqi aviation and will create new opportunities in the areas of freight and people logistics in northern Iraq.

The rebuilding of the airport is one of the 161 post-war reconstruction projects to be executed in Nineveh Governorate.

In December 2021, Zawya Projects had reported that the Iraqi government had approved $150 million for Mosul airport rebuilding.

In February 2021, France's ADP Ingénierie had announced that it had signed an agreement with Iraqi Civil Aviation to study the reconstruction of Mosul airport.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)