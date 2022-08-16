Iraq’s finance minister resigns amid political crisis, officials say

2022/08/16 | 19:00 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Then-Iraqi Finance Minister Ali Allawi speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, in Baghdad, on Oct.
15, 2020.Khalid Mohammed/The Associated PressIraq’s finance minister resigned Tuesday, two government officials said, over the country’s worst political crisis in years involving an influential Shiite cleric and his Iran-aligned rivals.The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said Finance Minister Ali Allawi resigned during a Cabinet meeting Tuesday to protest the political conditions.
They said Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar will become acting finance minister.Allawi’s decision came weeks after members of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr’s parliamentary bloc resigned from parliament and his supporters stormed the parliament building in Baghdad.
Al-Sadr later demanded that parliament be dissolved and early elections held.Al-Sadr won the largest share of seats in the election last October but failed to form a majority government that excluded his Iran-aligned rivals.Al-Sadr’s political rivals in the Coordination Framework, an alliance of Iran-backed parties, said earlier that parliament would have to convene to dissolve itself.
They called the al-Sadr supporters’ storming of parliament a “coup” and have held demonstrations in support of the government.Earlier in the day, al-Sadr postponed demonstrations that were planned by his supporters for Saturday after Iran-backed groups called for similar rallies the same day.
That raised concerns about clashes between the two main Shiite rivals in Iraq.“If you are betting on civil war, I am betting on civil peace.
Iraqi blood is invaluable for me," al-Sadr said in a statement calling for postponing the protests until further notice.Iraq's political impasse, now in its 10th month, is the longest in the country since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion reset the political order.
