Front & Verso picture of Imagine #3 (A.K.A.



The Elvis Painting).



It is an Original painting by Jack Armstrong in the style he founded Cosmic Extensionalism.



Displays a multi-layered mosaic base with embedded hidden words.



It was valued at $5 million USD.

Front and Verso picture of Primalsun #1, one of the early acrylic on canvas cosmic paintings by Cosmic artist Jack Armstrong.



It was valued at around $2 million in 2017.

This stolen Lincoln car was customized to securely transport high-value art.



The car was stolen with the art.



The paintings were extremely valuable Jack Armstrong originals.



Police recovered the car only 4 months later.



The theft is still under investigation.

The world's most expensive motorcycle is the unique kinetic art concept of Robert Star and painted by Jack Armstrong in his very own Cosmic X style.



Sold originally for $3 million, it is currently back on sale at $50 million USD.

Robert Star, CEO of SGI Inc., film director, and producer, conceived the Million Dollar Harley Davidson motorcycle, the world’s most expensive motorcycle.



Painted by Jack Armstrong in his very own Cosmic X style, this launched him as a world-famous artist.

The CEO of an art promotion company tells thieves to Burn the Art they stole over a year ago and explains why.

Enter, stranger, but take heed Of what awaits the sin of greed...



For those who take but do not earn, Must pay most dearly in their turn,”

— J.K.Rowling

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Star is the CEO of Star Global International Inc, an art promotion company that self-styles itself as “Thinking out of the box.” They conceived and produced the Million Dollar Harley Davidson in 2010.



This unique piece of kinetic art was painted by Cosmic Artist Jack Armstrong and launched him on the world stage.



It is the world’s most expensive motorcycle.



Star is telling the thieves who stole two paintings by Armstrong valued at over $7 million to either return the art to its legal owners or burn it.In February last year, two unique paintings were taken when thieves stole Star’s car specially customized to conceal and securely transport high-value art.



The paintings were being taken to an art buyer in Beverly Hills for viewing.



The police recovered the vehicle but have so far been unable to retrieve the art.



Their art theft recovery unit was part of the defunding cutbacks.



Last November, Star authorized a press release offering a reward for their return.



He has had seven contacts from different people, all with similar stories.



They know somebody who knows somebody who physically has the paintings and is trying to sell them in China.



CEO Star is confident that the paintings are still in California and that the thief or thieves are misconceived and holding out for a substantial reward.Star explained that if anyone is caught with these unique masterpieces, they have criminal liability and, if convicted, will go to prison.



He advises them to return the paintings to their owners or burn the art.



I asked Star about this somewhat extreme ‘burn” advice.Star responded, “My advice to the thieves may not be as extreme as it first sounds.



These paintings are worthless to any thief because they are both secretly coded, and Star Global must issue an original certificate of origin.



No collector or investor buying million-dollar rare art wants to buy a stolen work when it is so easily recognizable.



They would undoubtedly contact Star Global to confirm the legitimacy of any painting.



There are only 100 of these Cosmic paintings by Armstrong, who has vowed to the world that no more than 100 will ever exist.His inspiration to create only 100 of these exceptional cosmic paintings came from The Black Star Sapphire of Queensland (733 cts.), a $200 million gem he believed had magical powers and specifically instructed him that no more than 100 should ever exist.



He has stated that if a stolen painting is returned, he will publicly burn any canvasses to maintain the number at precisely 100.



Indeed, before he founded this new art form, Cosmic Extensionalism (Cosmic X), he burned all his prior paintings.Artists burning their works is not as unusual as it sounds—a Fanatical Monk Inspired 15th-Century Italians to burn their art.



Damien Hirst just announced he would burn thousands of his paintings.



Much of his work is said to be produced by assistants.



Michelangelo, the Great Sculptor, burned his sketches so there would not be any evidence of the work and processes to get there.



Before moving on from his previous traditional works, John Baldessari decided in 1970 to have them destroyed.



There are more examples.Contemporary artists, from Gerhard Richter to Bansky, have followed in the footsteps of their predecessors.



Ironically, some of these artists have proved that destroying their art isn’t always defeatist or for sheer vanity but allows for liberation, which inspires new levels of creativity.



However, the reason for Jack Armstrong’s commitment to publicly burn his stolen art if recovered is as unique as his art itself.So, it’s simple, my message to the thieves is to burn the art or turn them into a local fire station and ask them to notify law enforcement.



You will keep yourself out of harm’s way.



This stolen cosmic art is bad mojo.



Doing the right thing, the universe will reward you.”

