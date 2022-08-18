2022/08/18 | 19:10 - Source: Iraq News

Sibling rivalry escalates to dangerous levels in Marvina Sims' novel

UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twins are usually portrayed as loving siblings with close bonds, who might even finish each other's sentences.



But in Marvina Sims' novel, a case of sibling rivalry between fraternal twins escalates to dangerous levels.



It's all out war in "Duplex Occurrence."After Sli Maldive experiences betrayal, she is relentless in her pursuit of the culprit and hell bent on revenge.



Her twin brother Snake is on the receiving end of her wrath, and no one can stop the reckoning that will transpire.



Not innocent bystanders, lifelong friends or even family members.



Betrayal, deception, and murder ensue in this no holds barred conflict where even innocent bystanders aren't spared."Many will be able to relate to much of the material I’ve written because abuse and trauma, patriarchy and misogyny are worldwide." Sims says.



For this work, she draws from her experience as an advocate for domestic violence survivors.



Duplex Occurrence is a sobering glimpse of how crime and violence can ruin lives and lead individuals into vicious cycles where the harm spills over and causes collateral damage to entire communities.With this cautionary tale she aims to raise awareness for the plight of battered women and some men to help increase awareness among her readers, displaying situations of those who are less fortunate and in need, as well as how to avoid the hazards of domestic abuse.Sims encourages those experiencing domestic abuse to seek help by reaching out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline:Website: http://www.thehotline.org.Voice: (800) 799-Safe (7233)TTY: (800) 787-3224Text: 88788No hablo inglés: (800) 501-0864Marvina Sims has a Bachelor of Arts degree in English, with a minor in creative writing.



She is a certified Library Technical Assistant and a certified Domestic Violence Advocate.



Sims has authored several books, including Brittle Never Broken, All Lives Matter, Massage Ginny, Labeling Saga, and Duplex Occurrence.



She has been coached by motivational speaker Les Brown and interviewed by Susan Sherayko.



More information is available on her website: http://www.marvinasims.comSims is also available on Instagram: Instagram.com/marvina_sims, TikTok: www.TikTok.com/@MarvinaSims1, Twitter: Twitter.com/@WEWIN_Queendom, Clubhouse:https://www.clubhouse.com/club/wewin-queendom, Facebook

and YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWPRiCH1N2KCMoN6pWAcGAg and she hosts Share My Life TV on Sundays at 1:00 PM CST.



On this program, Sims aims to raise awareness on issues such as domestic violence.



Recently, she interviewed Shannon Coleman, who was stalked unknowingly and was stabbed by her attacker, but she survived and also prevailed against Brown Sèquard syndrome (BSS) which is the result of her incomplete spinal cord injury that rendered her hemiplegic.



Despite not being expected to walk again, she learned how to eat, move, and walk all over again.



Sims took to heart Coleman's encouraging words: "Remain positive no matter what you are going through.



There's always room for improvement."

