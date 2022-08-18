July crude output rises by 100,000 bpd

2022/08/18 | 23:04 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

Iraq's nationwide oil production jumped by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July, rising to 4.72 million bpd, according to field-by-field data compiled by Iraq Oil Report.

The increase in output has not been reflected in higher exports, as Iraq's oil sales fell slightly in July.



Instead, much of the added crude supply is fueling domestic power generation, as demand spikes along with summer temperatures.

