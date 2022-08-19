ADP, Dealerware, Druva, Inovalon, Okta, Seismic, and Zapier Win Gainsight’s 2022 GameChanger Awards

2022/08/19 | 18:10 - Source: Iraq News

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gainsight announced the winners of its 2022 GameChanger awards at Pulse, the company’s annual customer conference in San Francisco.



Seven companies and over a dozen individuals representing some of the biggest names in the SaaS industry were recognized by Gainsight for their ability to “change the game” of customer success and experience over the past year.The GameChanger Awards are designed to celebrate the Gainsight customers that never stop challenging the status quo when it comes to customer success and experience.



All Gainsight customers were eligible to apply for the 2022 awards.



The winners were decided by a panel of judges based on their quantitative and qualitative results/stories.The winnersTransformation Leader Award: Dealerware’s EVP of Operations Melissa Terrel won the Transformation Leader award, which is given to a person who has driven material change in their organization by transforming customer success and product experience into a key driver of growth by leveraging Gainsight.Visionary Award: Seismic won the Visionary award, given to an organization that has mastered using 360 views, scorecards and advanced reporting to shift their teams from a reactive to a more proactive approach.Challenger Award: Okta earned the Challenger award, which is given to the organization that has not only risen to the occasion to take on unforeseen challenges but found solutions to thrive with an uncompromising dedication to the success of the individuals in their organization, their customer base, or their community.Defender Award: Druva won the Defender award, which recognizes the company that used Gainsight to identify areas of potential risk to the business in order to increase product adoption, improve retention, accelerate expansion, and decrease churn.Experience Maker Award: ADP won the Experience Maker award, which honors an organization’s ability to improve the experience of customers and personalize relationships at scale.Outstanding Community Award: Zapier won the Outstanding Community award for using Gainsight to build an engaging online community to continue to support their customers.Dream Team Award: Inovalon won the Dream Team award, which recognizes how members of an organization brought together teams like Customer Success, Sales, Product, and Marketing to create deeper customer relationships.“Congratulations to all the 2022 GameChanger award winners,” said Nick Mehta, CEO of Gainsight.



“GameChangers are intuitive and authentic, bold and courageous; they legitimately care about the success and experience of their customers.



We salute the winners and applaud all our customers for their commitment to building durable growth by making every customer happy and successful.”About GainsightGainsight’s innovative platform helps companies of all sizes and industries drive durable growth through customer-led and product-led strategies.



It offers a powerful set of customer success, product experience, and community engagement solutions that together enable businesses to scale efficiently, create alignment, and put the customer at the heart of innovation.



With Gainsight, it’s never been easier to drive acquisition, increase product adoption, prevent churn, and grow with renewals and expansion.



