Cyrus Hunter wins Northpoint Asset Management, Inc.'s most prestigious award in 2022

2022/08/21 | 01:00 - Source: Iraq News

Cyrus Hunter, Manager of the Year

Northpoint Asset Management

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr.



Cyrus Hunter, Manager of the Year 2022, achieved this award in competition against hundreds of Northpoint managers across the U.S.



who oversee over $5 billion in real estate assets for thousands of clients.



The award is given based on the empirical result of five categories measured each year, along with the feedback collected from other staff and clients.



The manager who generates the most revenue for the company in areas such as property management, leasing, sales, and other income categories, is ranked in contrast to his peers.



Mr.



Hunter excelled in the oversight of more properties than any other manager in the Company by greater than 29.63% beyond the next highest manager in the Company."Cyrus did this while maintaining good relationships with our clients and keeping cool under immense-daily pressures," said Tyler Hartle, EVP of Recruiting.



In addition to these functions, Mr.



Hunter oversees a team of managers in the Atlanta, Georgia market as a Regional Manager.



Mr.



Hunter has been with Northpoint for four years and was promoted as Senior Manager, and later a Regional Manager.About Northpoint:Northpoint Asset Management is a Real Estate Investment and Management Company with approximately 30 offices across the US; providing services and orchestrating over $5 billion in real estate assets nationwide.



Northpoint manages both commercial and residential real estate for thousands of clients across the US, including some of the world's largest-institutional investors.

Nicole NokesNorthpoint Asset Management+1 888-889-0081email us here

You just read:

News Provided By

August 20, 2022, 14:47 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release