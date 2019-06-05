Saudi Arabia is watching Sudan with concern, urges renewed dialogue

2019/06/05 | 21:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday it is watching developments
in Sudan with great concern and it supports continued dialogue between the
ruling military council and the opposition.Saudi Arabia has close ties to the council, which has taken
control of Sudan since the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir in April.Talks between the military and the opposition, which seeks a
leading civilian role in a transition to democracy, have broken down. About 60
people have been killed in a crackdown on protestors by security forces since
Monday, the opposition says.“The Kingdom hopes that all parties in Sudan will choose
wisdom and constructive dialogue to preserve security and stability in Sudan,
protect the people of Sudan from all harm, while maintaining Sudan’s interests
and unity,” a statement on the official Saudi Press Agency said on Wednesday.“The Kingdom affirms the importance of resuming the dialogue
between the various parties in Sudan to fulfill the aspirations of the
brotherly Sudanese people.”Sudan’s opposition Democratic Alliance of Lawyers on Tuesday
urged “some Arab countries” not to interfere in Sudanese affairs and to drop
their support for the military council – comments apparently aimed at Saudi
Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.Transitional Military Council Head Abdel Lieutenant General
Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo have ties to the two Gulf
states through the participation of Sudanese troops in the Saudi-led coalition
in Yemen’s civil war.
in Sudan with great concern and it supports continued dialogue between the
ruling military council and the opposition.Saudi Arabia has close ties to the council, which has taken
control of Sudan since the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir in April.Talks between the military and the opposition, which seeks a
leading civilian role in a transition to democracy, have broken down. About 60
people have been killed in a crackdown on protestors by security forces since
Monday, the opposition says.“The Kingdom hopes that all parties in Sudan will choose
wisdom and constructive dialogue to preserve security and stability in Sudan,
protect the people of Sudan from all harm, while maintaining Sudan’s interests
and unity,” a statement on the official Saudi Press Agency said on Wednesday.“The Kingdom affirms the importance of resuming the dialogue
between the various parties in Sudan to fulfill the aspirations of the
brotherly Sudanese people.”Sudan’s opposition Democratic Alliance of Lawyers on Tuesday
urged “some Arab countries” not to interfere in Sudanese affairs and to drop
their support for the military council – comments apparently aimed at Saudi
Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.Transitional Military Council Head Abdel Lieutenant General
Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo have ties to the two Gulf
states through the participation of Sudanese troops in the Saudi-led coalition
in Yemen’s civil war.