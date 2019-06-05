عربي | كوردى


Saudi Arabia is watching Sudan with concern, urges renewed dialogue

2019/06/05 | 21:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday it is watching developments

in Sudan with great concern and it supports continued dialogue between the

ruling military council and the opposition.Saudi Arabia has close ties to the council, which has taken

control of Sudan since the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir in April.Talks between the military and the opposition, which seeks a

leading civilian role in a transition to democracy, have broken down. About 60

people have been killed in a crackdown on protestors by security forces since

Monday, the opposition says.“The Kingdom hopes that all parties in Sudan will choose

wisdom and constructive dialogue to preserve security and stability in Sudan,

protect the people of Sudan from all harm, while maintaining Sudan’s interests

and unity,” a statement on the official Saudi Press Agency said on Wednesday.“The Kingdom affirms the importance of resuming the dialogue

between the various parties in Sudan to fulfill the aspirations of the

brotherly Sudanese people.”Sudan’s opposition Democratic Alliance of Lawyers on Tuesday

urged “some Arab countries” not to interfere in Sudanese affairs and to drop

their support for the military council – comments apparently aimed at Saudi

Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.Transitional Military Council Head Abdel Lieutenant General

Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo have ties to the two Gulf

states through the participation of Sudanese troops in the Saudi-led coalition

in Yemen’s civil war.



