Know more about Victor Ogunniyi and his upcoming two books

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --Victor has written two books that are coming out soon before the end of the year.This first book is titled “Human Insecurity To God’s Security” It focused and looked at life from the prism of an insecure young boy goingthrough adolescent life to becoming a bold young man challenging wrongs and standing up to Godly principles.



All the steps of faith the young man took led him from victory to victory despite the unseeingly odds of life.



This book is dedicated to young children who may be insecure and facing an uncertain future, and at the same time dedicated to couples who need to be there to give their children a solid foundation and upbringing.The second book is titled “Gods Security to God’s Plans and Purpose” This second book is about God’s plans unveiling and the young man challenging wrongs and standing up to Godly principles.



The book looked at life through the prism of doing business in a society of different cultures and backgrounds and facing the challenges of opposition, and acceptance.



It is dedicated to young small business owners and young entrepreneurs.My books are a must-read to strengthen us in our Christian journey that there are no odds bigger than our God and we will face tomorrow because our God lives.



Currently, he is working on a new series of issues /topics that should bring focus and accountability to our government.Victor Ogunniyi is a first-generation Citizen that came to the United States of America to contribute to her greatness.



Victor holds a master’s degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA (1983).Following his graduation, Victor joined Shell International Oil Company and worked serving in different capacities and assignments in Nigeria, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands (Holland), and the US (Gulf of Mexico).In 2001, Shell transferred Victor to work in the New ‎Orleans, LA area.



Victor saw tremendous opportunities in the United States and he wanted to contribute positively to society.



Hence, in 2004, Victor resigned from his ‎professional position with his employer and left behind professional honors and distinctions that he ‎enjoyed in his birth country, as well as citizenship in that country, ‎and begin the process of his family members becoming citizens of the United States of America—-to live ‎the “American Dream”.Victor began his new entrepreneurial endeavor by establishing a technical service provider company called Commissioning Solutions Global aka CommSolGlobal aka CSG.



Through hard work and self-determination, the same CommSolGlobal has contributed immensely to free training and exposure of High School Interns who planned to pursue an engineering career in College.



Victor partnered with a friend and they developed KARPOS(TM) (www.commsolglobal.com), which is state-of-the-art flushing/filtering equipment.‎The technology that drives the equipment is versatile and CommSolGlobal can deliver rotating equipment lube oil flush cleanliness to ISO 4406 12/10/7, or far beyond ASTM NAS 1 cleanliness standard which seemed to be the most stringent standard result that any company could obtain at the end of a flushing operation in any oil flushing business today.Victor learned to live in the valley of humiliation with the frustration and challenges of being an entrepreneur and a small business owner.



Victor claims that the challenges and the humiliation are worth the price Victor is grateful to his wife, children, immediate family members, close friends, and very loyal staff who have believed in his course, trusted, and continued to support him on his journey and he has always trusted God to walk securely.



I have my eyes set like a flint that “From every stormy wind that blows, from every swelling tide of woes, there is a calm, a sure retreat; ‘tis found beneath the mercy seat”For more information about Victor, you may contact the publisher Harper Partners LLC

