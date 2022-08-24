Flower Sprite's Tale Conveys Journey of Self-Discovery

2022/08/24 | 20:36 - Source: Iraq News

Prue McDonell

Prue McDonell's "Stargazer" conveys life lessons, love for nature to young readers

NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Prue McDonell tells the story of a flower sprite named Star as a metaphor for her own journey of self-discovery and life experiences.



In the charmingly illustrated pages of "Stargazer," lovingly rendered by artist Fräntz Kantor, young readers will see a breathtaking journey full of whimsical characters and important life realizations.McDonell was inspired by the time she spent as a child in her grandmother's garden, where she developed a fascination and love of nature, which she now shares to her young readers.



She also draws from the faerie books she enjoyed when she was young.



Her tale unfolds in a world of whimsy and magic that accentuate the splendor of the natural world.



It follows the titular flower sprite Star who is called by the Spirit of Light and emerges from within the earth into an Enchanted Garden populated by wonderful and whimsical characters, like Faer the unflappable butterfly, Ora the uppity spider, and the Roses sisters.



She also meets the beings of the sky, such as the Sun who awes her with the power to frighten away the darkness, Moon with her garden of flowers, and the real yet invisible Breeze who can only be felt by touch.



They help Star realize who she is and understand the importance of friendship, family, experiencing loss and harnessing one's imagination."So, we go on a journey with Star seeing the world through her eyes and how she discovers who she is." McDonell says.



She draws upon the symbolism of nature to make children aware of how each person is connected to the world and each other, which underscores the importance of nurturing said world for the future of all.



"To my young readers I would like to say that each and every one of you is important.



You need to believe in yourself and see beyond your limitations."About the AuthorPrue McDonell lives in the outskirts of Roberson, a small village in the Southern Highlands of New South Wales, Australia.



Her background is in primary school teaching, home schooling and working with people with disabilities.



She has been featured in Kate Delaney's America Tonight Radio show and has also been interviewed by Suzanne Lynne Cheesman, Dr.



Angela Chester in Daily Spark TV, as well as Susan Sherayko in Rebuilding Your Life Radio.

"Stargazer" by Prue McDonell

