17 ISIL terrorists detained in Iraq's Kurdistan

2022/08/25 | 02:00 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The terrorists were detained in different areas of the Kurdistan region including Sulaymaniyah and Chamchamal.

Seven of the detained terrorists were promoting ISIL terrorist activities through social media, according to the reports.

The reports added that the terrorists were planning on assassinating several Peshmerga officers and bombing some bases.

These terrorists also played a role in the conflict with the security forces in the Sulaymaniyah market on August 14, 2022.

In December 2017, after nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIL terrorist group, which occupied about a third of the country, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from the hands of this terrorist group.

The remaining elements of ISIL are still operating in areas of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Niveneh, and Al Anbar provinces.

MP/IRN84864556