Iraq to identify remains from IS graves in Yazidi area

Iraq to identify remains from IS graves in Yazidi area

2019/06/06 | 20:05



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- AFP reports:Iraqi authorities will begin identifying the remains of 141 people exhumed from mass graves in the Yazidi region of Sinjar, the head of Baghdad's forensic office said Thursday."The remains will first be examined, and then DNA samples will be taken to compare with samples gathered from families," Zaid al-Yousef told AFP.The efforts are part of an investigation by the Iraqi government and a special United Nations team to collect evidence of crimes committed by the Islamic State group.