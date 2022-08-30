(Video) Iranians abroad condemn regime’s atrocities call for Raisi being banned from UN

2022/08/30 | 13:46 - Source: Iraq News

Freedom-loving Iranians and supporters of (PMOI/MEK) held rallies in five different cities in the U.S.



and Europe condemning the horrific human rights violations by the mullahs ruling Iran and calling on the U.S.



administration to deny a visa for Ebrahim Raisi.

In Washington, DC, Iranian rallied in front of the White House urging the Biden administration to deny Raisi a visa for the UN General Assembly in New York and emphasizing he played a direct role in the 1988 massacre of over 30,000 political prisoners.

In Oslo, the demonstrators condemned Raisi and the mullahs’ regime for human rights violations and genocide.



They also voiced support for their fellow Iranians inside Iran who are suffering from water shortages and have been protesting in the streets recently.

In Hamburg of Germany, supporters of the PMOI/MEK and the (NCRI) coalition called for an international investigation into Iran’s summer 1988 prison massacre and for the perpetrators of the mullahs’ regime to be brought before justice for their crimes.

They also condemned Raisi for his role in the 1988 massacre and the regime’s more recent massacring of over 1,500 protesters during the country’s November 2019 uprising.

protesters condemned Raisi for the 1988 massacre and the regime’s more recent massacring of over 1,500 protesters during the country’s November 2019 uprising.

In Stuttgart of Germany, freedom-loving Iranians held a gathering in support of the PMOI/MEK Resistance Units who are continuing the struggle against the mullahs’ regime inside Iran.”

— MEK

PARIS, FRANCE, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freedom-loving Iranians and supporters of the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) held rallies in five different cities in the U.S.



and Europe condemning the horrific human rights violations by the mullahs’ regime ruling Iran and calling on the U.S.



administration to deny a visa for Iranian regime President Ebrahim Raisi prior to next month’s annual United Nations General Assembly.These demonstrators voiced support for recent protests in Iran over severe water shortages and hailed the PMOI/MEK’s network of “Resistance Units” inside Iran.These gatherings were held on Saturday, August 27, in Washington, DC, Oslo in Norway, the Netherlands, and Hamburg and Stuttgart in Germany, and Belgium.In Washington, DC, Iranian Americans rallied in front of the White House urging the Biden administration to deny Raisi a visa for UN General Assembly in New York next month, emphasizing he played a direct role in the summer 1988 prison massacre of over 30,000 political prisoners, mostly PMOI/MEK members and supporters.They chanted slogans calling for the prosecution of Raisi and the mullahs to be thrown into the dustbin of history, adding that Raisi should actually be arrested and prosecuted for human rights violations and crimes against humanity.In Oslo, the demonstrators condemned Raisi and the mullahs’ regime for their gross human rights violations and genocide.



The demonstrators also voiced support for their fellow Iranians inside Iran who are suffering from severe water shortages and have been protesting in the streets recently.These rallies also called on Washington and governments in Europe to end their highly flawed and failed appeasement policy vis-à-vis the mullahs’ regime in Tehran.“Raisi is the henchman of 1988!” referring to Raisi’s role as a member of the regime’s notorious “Death Commission” that held kangaroo courts lasting mere minutes to determine the fate of political prisoners, sending almost all to the gallows.In the Netherlands, the demonstrators, including freedom of loving Iranians and PMOI/MEK supporters, called for the overthrow of the mullahs’ regime by the Iranian people.



They also condemned the regime’s continued support for global terrorism while voicing support for the PMOI/MEK Resistance Units across Iran.“Khamenei, Raisi, NO, NO, NO! Democracy/Freedom, YES, YES, YES!” they chanted, in reference to regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his selected president Ebrahim Raisi.In Hamburg of Germany, supporters of the PMOI/MEK and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) coalition called for an international investigation into Iran’s summer 1988 prison massacre and for the perpetrators of the mullahs’ regime to be brought before justice for their crimes.These Iranians in Hamburg also reemphasized their support for the Iranian opposition PMOI/MEK.In Stuttgart of Germany, freedom-loving Iranians held a gathering in support of the PMOI/MEK Resistance Units who are continuing the struggle against the mullahs’ regime inside Iran.They also condemned Raisi for his role in the 1988 massacre and the regime’s more recent massacring of over 1,500 protesters during the country’s November 2019 uprising.In Belgium, freedom-loving Iranians and supporters of the Iran opposition PMOI/MEK held a gathering condemning Brussels’ recent agreement with Tehran that will see the release of the mullahs’ diplomat-terrorist Assadollah Assadi and his three accomplices.On July 22, the Brussels Court of Appeal issued a ruling temporarily banning the Belgian government from extraditing Assadi to Iran.Assadi was sentenced in Belgium on February 4, 2021, to 20 years in prison for his direct role in a thwarted bomb attack targeting the “Free Iran” gathering held in 2018 just north of Paris.



His three accomplices were also sentenced to up to 18 years behind bars.

Shahin GobadiNCRI+33 6 61 65 32 31email us here

Freedom-loving Iranians & opposition PMOI/MEK supporters rallied in six cities in the US & Europe They condemned human rights violations in Iran.

You just read:

News Provided By

August 30, 2022, 07:26 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release

?