9/11 Memorial Stair Climbs Complete Heroic Firefighter Journeys

2022/08/30 | 15:56 - Source: Iraq News

Public invited to climb and reflect with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation

EMMITSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's 110 flights of stairs--or 2,220 steps.



And it symbolizes the route taken by 343 members of the FDNY killed at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.



The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb honors those who selflessly gave their lives that day so others might live.Each NFFF 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb completes the fallen firefighters' journey and is open to the public.



These events help sustain counseling and support programs for all families of firefighters who succumb to line-of-duty deaths.9/11 Memorial Stair Climbs are held throughout September, with the majority occurring on September 10 or September 11.



Members of the public join community first responders at stadiums, speedways, high schools, tall office buildings--even the Red Rocks amphitheater in Colorado and Lambeau Field in Wisconsin.



Each carries a photograph of a firefighter who died on 9/11.



Click here for a list of 9/11 Stair Climbs near you and to register.Participants can also register as virtual climbers by climbing, walking, running, or biking indoors or outdoors between September 10 and October 31.



Virtual participants will receive a toolkit with badges for the heroes who died and access to a digital bell to ring when they complete the event.It is important to remember that responders and survivors still feel the health effects more than 20 years later.



According to Scientific American, researchers have identified more than 60 types of cancer and other conditions linked to toxic air and materials.



An additional 5,380 responders and survivors have since died due to the exposure.Local Stair Climb organizers and representatives of NFFF are available for media interviews before and during the event in person.Suggested topics include:• Why NFFF programs are important to families of firefighters who die in line-of-duty deaths• Health effects still impacting 9/11 responders more than 20 years later• How Stair Climbs supports families of firefighters who die in line-of-duty deathsMedia Kit with videos and photos available.



Contact Sheila Jaskot sheila@lauraevansmedia.comWant to Host a Stair Climb? All 9/11 Memorial Stair Climbs are coordinated by local volunteers.About the National Fallen Firefighters FoundationCongress created the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to lead a nationwide effort to honor America’s fallen firefighters.



Since 1992, the non-profit Foundation has developed and expanded programs that fulfill that mandate.



The mission is to honor and remember America’s fallen fire heroes, provide resources to assist their families in rebuilding their lives and work within the fire service community to reduce firefighter deaths and injuries.



https://www.firehero.org.

Laura Evans ManatosLaura Evans Media+1 301-379-6028email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedInOther

You just read:

News Provided By

August 30, 2022, 11:00 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release