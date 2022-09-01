2022/09/01 | 03:02 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Mass Group Holding has bought a power plant in Romania.According to a statement from the administrator, Expert Insolventa SRL, the company has bought the Mintia thermal power plant (pictured) from Complexului Energetic Hunedoara SA for 91.2 million euro ($91 million) in a public auction.Mass Global Energy Rom, a subsidiary […]

read more Iraqi Company Buys Romanian Power Plant first appeared on Iraq Business News.