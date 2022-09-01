Human Matchmakers Found More Reliable and Safer than Online Dating Apps

2022/09/02 | 05:34 - Source: Iraq News

Elite Connections CEO Sherri Murphy (L) and Tammi Pickle

Even multi-billion-dollar social networking sites as Facebook get glitches and fail.



Singles find when online dating sites fail, results can be devastating.

MALIBU, CA, US, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many singles are finding that trusting their love life to a real person--a matchmaker, is more successful and safer than a machine.



Human Matchmakers have been found by many to be more reliable and safer than online dating apps, where apps can be filled with bots, fake profiles, or worse--someone out to cause harm.Elite Connections CEO Sherri Murphy states, "Dating is a difficult process online.



You have no idea who you are meeting.



We meet each person we bring in face to face, check IDs and do background checks.



You always see recent photos, and information on the person we would like you to meet.



Of course, you can always decline, but it’s best to keep an open mind and meet someone that might be a bit different than you usually would go out with."When it comes to what makes men find women attractive enough to marry, there’s a lot of different perspectives.



A recent study about early relationship development published in the European Journal of Personality used machine learning to predict romantic interest and concluded there is a “need for new models to explain the origin of romantic compatibility.” Meanwhile, professional matchmakers, like Sherri Murphy and her daughter Tammi Pickle of Elite Connections International, use their decades of experience and women’s intuition to help high net worth Individuals find great people they’d like to keep dating, and even get married to.



“About 90% of our clients find someone they’d like to keep dating right away,” says Sherri, adding, "Compared to online dating, or other less experienced, less established matchmaking agencies, “that’s a great rate.”The old adage says, “the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach.” But men’s attitudes about a woman’s housekeeping skills have changed over time, according to a review of a survey of college students first given in 1939.



The questionnaire, used by a series of sociologists, was used again in 1956, 1967, 1977, 1985, 1996, and 2008.



The review, published in 2013 in the Journal of Family Issues shows that as time goes on, men and women want more of the same things.



“Dependable character” was the number one trait for both sexes in 1939.



“Mutual love and attraction” moved from number 4 for men in 1939 to number 3 in 1956, number 2 in 1967 and 1977, then hit and stayed at number one in 1985.



With women, love and attraction started lower, at number 5 in 1939 and number 6 in 1956, then jumped to number 3 in 1967 and hit number 1 in 1977 and each subsequent study.The European Journal of Personality machine learning study suggests that what people say they’re attracted to isn’t even necessarily what they are attracted to and doesn’t predict early relationship development (going beyond an infatuation or hookup to some type of commitment).



This article also discusses the facts that more studies deal with immediate physical attraction, such as studies about hip to waist ratio or BMI, or established long-term relationships, than the early development stage, where a single person finds someone they want to keep dating long term.



Over a period of seven months, 38% of the college students dated at least one person casually or seriously, in line with two other studies tracking singles that showed rates of 39% and 34% over a five-month period.



Yet only 11% of the potential partners eventually became casual or serious dating partners.



These values are compatible with those in Machia et al.



(2020), who reported that 15% of friends-with-benefits relationships transitioned to a romantic relationship over the course of a year.“Matchmaking is more of an art than a science,” suggests Sherri Murphy, who has been in business nearly three decades.



Many studies use college students as subjects because they are on campus, where the researchers are.



In a one-year study of speed-dating, held within a community with participants ranging from 18-54, researchers found that men and women generally speaking used physical attraction to choose partners with women also looking at socioeconomic factors.



The success rate of “mating” for participants was 6% and “relating” (forming a long-term relationship) was only 4%.Elite Connections President Sherri Murphy and Vice President Tammi Pickle are not just matchmakers.



They are also known as relationship gurus, entertainment consultants, and philanthropists.“Vetting is so, so important,” says Sherri.



Elite Connections does a thorough background check and long personal interview on every potential match.



“We don’t just set men up with beautiful women.



That’s not enough.



They have to be classy.” “By the time a guy is really ready to settle down,” Tammi says, “he doesn’t want to waste any more time.” “A certain amount of class is inborn, and a certain amount is learned,” says Sherri.



“There’s an element of essential character that doesn’t change.



And that’s the kind of women our men find highly desirable.”Elite Connections is headquartered in Beverly Hills with additional locations in New York City, Miami, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Boca Raton, Chicago, West Palm Beach, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Palos Verdes, Santa Barbara, Thousand Oaks, Westlake Village, Memphis, Harrisburg, Las Vegas, and Tampa.Known for matchmaking not just the “who’s who” of Hollywood, but also the bachelor and bachelorette next door, the mother and daughter team of Sherri Murphy and Tammi Pickle lead Elite Connections International; the exclusive, VIP matchmaking company headquartered in Beverly Hills, with numerous other locations around the country and world.



Featured on ET, CNBC, Dr.



Phil, CBS, FOX, Bravo, OWN, Marie Claire, E! News, Business Insider, and “Secret Lives of the Super Rich” among many more, Elite Connections has an impressive record of lasting matches, A+ business ratings, and thousands of happy clients.



For a free consultation on how Elite Connections matchmaking services can help you, contact: Elite Connections: Telephone: 800-923-4200.Elite Connections Official Website: https://www.eliteconnections.comEmail: info@eliteconnections.com

