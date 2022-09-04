Kurdistan Oil Output

2022/09/04 | 05:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.According to a report from Reuters, oil production in Iraqi Kurdistan could almost halve by 2027 if there is no new exploration or major investment in the sector.Click here to read the full report.(Source: Reuters)

