2022/09/07 | 01:08 - Source: Iraq News

Supply Chain Wizard Launches SCW.AI

SCW.AI - 3 Core Technology Verticals

SCW.AI - Digital Factory Platform ROI Model

SCW.AI by Supply Chain Wizard will be a new entity serving manufacturing companies of all sizes with its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Digital Factory platform.

Our vision is to build the next-generation operating system for manufacturers to achieve self-driving factories, which will support the ultimate goal of creating self-driving supply chains.”

— Evren Ozkaya, Ph.D.

NEW JERSEY, PRINCETON, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supply Chain Wizard Launches SCW.AI: Next Generation Digital Factory Platform for Self-driving Supply Chain.SCW.AI by Supply Chain Wizard will be a new entity serving manufacturing companies of all sizes with its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) “Digital Factory” platform.



SCW.AI will specifically focus on regulated industries (pharma, food & beverage) to bring “Speed”, “Simplicity” and “Scalability” to Digital Transformation Programs.It is estimated that only less than 5% of manufacturing companies utilize SaaS solutions [1].



Compared to the “front end” of commerce, where the penetration of digital / e-commerce is now up to 50%, the “back end” of commerce (i.e., manufacturing & supply chain) has a big gap to close.



Most industries experience this challenge, as the supply chains of manufacturing companies struggle to keep up with dynamically changing demand conditions in the post-pandemic new normal.Technology for Business Impact - A Platform Approach to Digital Factory:SCW.AI fills a very important gap in the manufacturing digitalization field by seamlessly integrating 3 core technology verticals:(i) AI & Advanced Automation(ii) Cutting-edge IoT(iii) Cloud for ManufacturingSCW.AI brings innovative, yet simple, solutions to well-known business problems such as Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) tracking, labor & asset tracking, scheduling, and management of quality & compliance via GMP logbooks & Non-GMP forms.



By focusing on business value generation, SCW.AI helps manufacturers achieve immediate ROI, specifically in:(i) Cost Savings(ii) Revenue Upside(iii) Quality Increase(iv) Speed-to-marketWhat's next? - From domain expert consulting business to market-leading SaaS solution:Supply Chain Wizard, LLC, a two-time Inc.



5000 honoree and a Gartner Cool Vendor in Supply Chain Execution Technologies, was founded in 2014 in Princeton, New Jersey by Evren Ozkaya, Ph.D., a former McKinsey consultant and a pharma executive from Sandoz / Novartis.



Dr.



Ozkaya started building a full-service global consulting firm specializing in serialization and traceability, as well as supply chain strategy and operational transformation programs.



Having served over 100 clients with projects in more than 40 countries, SCW has experienced a variety of operational problems at firsthand and started bringing technology-enabled solutions to its clients.



Later, with its Research & Development Center opened (in 2017) in Izmir, Turkey, Supply Chain Wizard extended its consulting operations and formally started developing Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions for manufacturing companies.CEO and Founder of Supply Chain Wizard, Evren Ozkaya, Ph.D.



explains the company strategy:“I am very excited that a new chapter is starting at SCW to broaden its impact in the world of supply chain & manufacturing.



With this new chapter, SCW.AI, as an independent new entity will focus on having a sustainable, meaningful & measurable impact in manufacturing companies in the Pharmaceutical industry and beyond via its Digital Factory technology platform powered by Microsoft Azure Cloud.



While our consulting business will continue to be a trusted partner for leading pharma manufacturers in the areas of serialization, traceability and digital supply chain transformation.



With SCW.AI, our vision is to build the next generation “operating system” for manufacturing companies to achieve highly automated / self-driving factories, which will support the ultimate goal of creating self-learning and self-driving supply chains.



In today’s age, digitalization is no longer a competitive advantage, it is the only way to compete.”For more information about SCW.AI Digital Factory Platform and solutions please book a demo here: https://scw.ai/book-demo/About Supply Chain WizardSupply Chain Wizard, a two-time Inc.



5000 honoree and a Gartner Cool Vendor in Supply Chain Execution Technologies, is a digital innovation and solutions firm, and a global leader specializing in serialization and traceability, supply chain strategy, and digital transformation programs.



Supply Chain Wizard partners with organizations in designing, developing and implementing digital solutions using state-of-the-art technologies such as Internet-of-Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Blockchain through its cloud platform to enable end-to-end digital supply chain transformations in life sciences, pharmaceutical and consumer goods industries.



Serving some of the world’s largest pharmaceutical and consumer goods manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and packagers, Supply Chain Wizard is dedicated to adding sustainable value through data-driven decision-making from shop floors to executive boardrooms.https://supplychainwizard.com/https://scw.ai/[1] Gartner Inc., SCW Analysis, Industry Research

Sezen UcukSCW.AI by Supply Chain Wizard+1 404-457-2950info@scw.aiVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedInOther

SCW.AI by Supply Chain Wizard

You just read:

News Provided By

September 06, 2022, 14:00 GMT

Share This Article

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry ...

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release

?