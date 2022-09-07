James “Jim” Thebaut, Talented Producer, Chosen One of L.A.’s Most Fascinating People for 2022

2022/09/08 | 04:04 - Source: Iraq News

James "Jim" Thebaut, President/Founder, Executive Producer/Director

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James “Jim” Thebaut, founder of The Chronicles Group, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “100 MOST FASCINATING PEOPLE IN LOS ANGELES - 2022”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

James "Jim" Thebaut is the President/Founder, Executive Producer/Director of The Chronicles Group.



The Chronicles Group is an international nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization comprised of communicators, scientists, policy leaders, professionals, and academics whose mission is to accurately convey the existential threats confronting Earth, in the 21st century.

The Chronicles Group began in 2000, and operates as a tool for public advocacy, and takes an aggressive, issue, and solution- based approach to documenting wide-ranging and urgent challenges humankind is currently facing, including climate crisis, overpopulation, human rights violations, biodiversity loss, pandemics, weapons of mass destruction, and the water/ energy/ food security nexus.

James Thebaut, founder and producer, is an Army Veteran and has earned two Bachelors degrees and a Masters.



He created and produced his first documentary, A Tale of Two Cities, while studying at the University of Washington.



The documentary compared and contrasted Southern California to the Puget Sound region.



The goal was to keep Seattle from repeating the ecological mistakes made in Orange County and the San Fernando Valley.​As a pioneer during the 70s, Jim created the first programmatic environmental statement in the US.



His findings regarding proposed nuclear power plants near Seattle resulted in the withdrawal from the proposal.



Through public education projects, documentaries, and commercial films, he has made an impact in helping bring awareness to issues such as illegal toxic waste dumping and toxicity of the human race, among other things.

Some of his work involves the 1986 CBS drama, A Deadly Business, starring Alan Arkin and Armand Assante, Bad Cops, Execution at Midnight, The Cold War and Beyond, and The Iceman: Conversations with a Killer, Beyond the Brink, Renewable Energy Desalination for the Middle East and North Africa, The American Southwest: Are We Running Dry?

James is a frequent speaker at conferences, the United Nations and the US Congress; and continues his drive to inform the world and initiate positive movement where his work continues to shape holistic global sustainability policies.

