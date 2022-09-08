France in discussions on Baghdad Elevated Train (BET) Project

2022/09/08 | 23:34 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, Dr.Hamid Naim Al-Ghazi, met on Wednesday the French Ambassador to Iraq, Mr.Eric Chevalier.Dr.Al-Ghazi stressed the Iraqi government's interest in the Baghdad Elevated Train (BET) project, which he said is of vital and strategic importance.Mr.Chevalier also expressed the French government's […]

