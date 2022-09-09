Iraq’s oil exports decline as northern sales slump

2022/09/09 | 02:36 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

A worker stands at the al-Basra Oil Terminal (ABOT), one of Iraq's major export outlets, February 2010.



(BEN LANDO/Iraq Oil Report)

Iraq’s nationwide oil sales fell in August for the second consecutive month, declining to 3.667 million barrels per day (bpd).*

Federal exports through the northern pipeline to Turkey dropped by more than 50 percent from July levels, according to preliminary data from the Iraqi Oil Ministry, while the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) independent exports also dipped slightly.

