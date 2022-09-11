GHIAL introduces international connectivity from Hyderabad to Baghdad

2022/09/11 | 18:20 - Source: Iraq News

Hyderabad: The maiden direct flight service from Hyderabad to Baghdad was inaugurated by GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) here on Sunday.

Fly Baghdad’s maiden flight IF 462 took off at 15.17 hours from Hyderabad International Airport after senior officials from GHIAL and other stakeholders flagged it off amidst much fanfare, a press release said.

The flight will operate between Hyderabad and Baghdad twice a week – Sunday and Tuesday.



The Fly Baghdad Flight IF 461 will arrive at Hyderabad Airport at 9.55 am on Tuesday and the return flight IF 462 will depart at 10.55 am the same day.



On Sunday, flight IF 461 will arrive here at 11.55 am and flight IF 462 departs at 12.55 pm.

The Baghdad flight service is a testimony to the growing demand for medical tourism in Hyderabad and flights to India from Baghdad are popular among the Iraqis seeking medical treatment.



The data released by the union Tourism ministry shows medical tourists visiting India from Iraq comprised over 10 per cent and is gradually growing, the press release said.

The capital city of Iraq – Baghdad and Karbala has significant historical and religious significance among the Muslims.



Thousands of Indians travel to the cities of Baghdad and Karbala every year.

