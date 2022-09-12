EpiAxis Therapeutics Enters Strategic Partnership on Prostate Cancer with Canada's University Health Newtork (UHN)

2022/09/12 | 10:36 - Source: Iraq News

EpiAxis Therapeutics is based in Sydney, Australia.

EpiAxis Therapeutics and Canada's University Health Network have entered a collaboration to study a new epigenetics approach to prostate cancer treatment.

EpiAxis is very pleased to be supplying our lead peptide candidates for epigenetics-based cancer research to UHN in the hope of accelerating innovation in the treatment of Prostate Cancer.”

Jeremy Chrisp

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EpiAxis Therapeutics, a leading epigenetics company with a focus on cancer treatment and prevention recurrence, and University Health Network (UHN) - Canada’s largest and leading research hospital - have entered into a collaboration to study a new approach to prostate cancer treatment.As part of the agreement, EpiAxis Therapeutics will supply its lead peptide candidates for assessment in UHN’s prostate cancer models, with the aim of dramatically enhancing the ability to improve treatment and survival of men with lethal prostate cancer (CaP).EpiAxis Therapeutics CEO, Dr Jeremy Chrisp, said that while next generation genomic technologies have deepened the understanding of prostate cancer development and evolution, they have arguably reached a therapeutic plateau.“Most FDA-approved indications are for established targets in earlier disease states, rather than novel targets,” Dr Chrisp said.



“Our first-in-class assets have dual action, and target dormant chemotherapy-resistant cells while also improving the immune response against the persisting cells.



EpiAxis is very pleased to be supplying our lead peptides candidates to UHN in hope of accelerating innovation in the treatment of CaP.”Dr Hansen He, Senior Scientist at UHN’s Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, will be leading the project utilising EpiAxis’ lead peptide candidates.Dr He’s research program focuses on understanding epigenetic mechanisms underlying cancer development, progression and therapy response, with the aim of identifying epigenetic biomarkers and therapeutic targets to improve treatment outcomes for cancer patients.“We are excited to collaborate with EpiAxis to target the epigenetic regulator LSD1 in advanced prostate cancer.



This leverages our deep understanding of the epigenetic mechanisms and the potent effect of LSD1 peptide inhibitors developed by EpiAxis,” Dr He said.EpiAxis is advised by The Sage Group (New York and London).For more information about the partnership between EpiAxis Therapeutics and UHN, please contact:Dr Jeremy ChrispPhone: +61 421 012 268j.chrisp@epiaxistherapeutics.comABOUT EPIAXIS THERAPEUTICSEpiAxis is a leading drug development company based in Sydney, Australia, that aims to make cancer a chronic disease rather than a fatal one, by using epigenetic science to create a completely different approach to cancer treatment.



Our therapies work differently to existing - and often toxic – treatments by reprogramming the cancer cells back towards normal cells.



For more information about EpiAxis visit www.epiaxistherapeutics.comABOUT UHNUniversity Health Network consists of Toronto General and Toronto Western hospitals, the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto Rehabilitation Institute, and The Michener Institute of Education at UHN.



The scope of research and complexity of cases at University Health Network has made it a national and international source for discovery, education and patient care.



It has the largest hospital-based research program in Canada, with major research in arthritis, cardiology, transplantation, neurosciences, oncology, surgical innovation, infectious diseases, genomic medicine and rehabilitation medicine.



University Health Network is a research hospital affiliated with the University of Toronto.

Jeremy ChrispEpiAxis Therapeutics+61 421 012 268email us here

