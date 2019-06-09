Police run into ISIS hideout in Kirkuk

2019/06/09 | 15:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Iraqi troops have raided a location used by ISIS dormant cells in the province of Kirkuk, the Federal Police said.
In an official statement on Saturday, the police said troops, covered by Iraqi aircrafts, were engaged in the operation, during which dried food, military outfits, telecommunication devices were seized.
Several materials, which could be used to develop bombs, were also confiscated, the statement added.
In late 2017, the Iraqi government declared final victory over ISIS, however, sporadic attacks are still carried out by the remaining IS militants.
