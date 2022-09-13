Iraqi Coordination Framework asserts commitment to Al-Sudani candidacy

2022/09/13 | 15:46 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Coordination Framework in Iraq confirms dialogue with all parties will not stop until completing the constitutional entitlements, returning the institutions to work, and forming a government with full powers."

The framework also affirmed that it "will do everything in its power to expedite the creation of appropriate conditions and ensure the participation of all."

The Coordination Framework in Iraq affirmed on Monday that dialogue will continue with all parties until elections are held.

In a statement, the framework expressed, "its high appreciation for the national and constitutional role of the Al-Siyada Alliance and the Kurdistan Democratic Party after their meeting in Erbil, in which the two parties announced their adherence to the constitutional option in holding early elections after providing the appropriate climate for them, and under the supervision of a government with full powers and the return of constitutional institutions."

The framework stressed, "continuing dialogue with all parties to complete the constitutional entitlements, the return of institutions to perform their duties, and the formation of a government with full powers, in order to spare the country more crises."

The framework also affirmed that it "will do everything in its power to expedite the creation of appropriate conditions and ensure the participation of all," revealing that "it has reached advanced understandings with the national forces," and stressing it was still "committed to the candidacy of Muhammad Shia'a al-Sudani for the position of prime minister."

The work of the second national dialogue session between the political forces began on September 5, after the first national meeting was held at the Government Palace in Baghdad, on August 17, in the presence of the three presidencies and leaders of political forces with the exception of the Sadrist movement.

Read: Iraqi authorities call for de-escalation, dialogue to resolve crisis

Following an 11-month political tension that sparked deadly clashes in Baghdad two weeks ago, the update came as speaker Mohammed Al-Halbousi suggested an agenda for an upcoming national dialogue session: "All parliament staff have returned to work," the official who decided to remain anonymous because he is not authorized to speak to the media, told AFP per orders issued few days ago.

It is worth noting that calm returned to Iraq after the Sadrist movement's supporters withdrew from the Green Zone, and the Coordinating Framework ended the sit-in of its supporters in the capital, Baghdad.