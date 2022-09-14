MoU to promote Business between Iraq and Jordan

2022/09/14 | 03:50 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
The Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (Int@j) has reportedly signed a memorandum of understanding with Jordan's Iraqi Business Council (IBC), to strengthen cooperation between the two sides and support efforts to find new markets for their member companies.
According to the state-run Petra News Agency, the two sides will seek […]
