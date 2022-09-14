August production edges higher

2022/09/14 | 22:26 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

Basra Oil Company Director General Khalid Hamza Abbas presides over a ceremony to start a new water injection project at the Majnoon oil field.



(Photo credit: BOC)

Iraq's nationwide oil production edged up slightly in August to 4.74 million barrels per day (bpd) from 4.72 million bpd in July, according to field-by-field data compiled by Iraq Oil Report.

It was the second month in a row that Iraq’s oil production has topped 4.7 million bpd.



The country last produced at these levels in 2019, before the OPEC-plus group instituted deep output cuts in response to reduced demand stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

This content is for registered users.



Please login to continue.If you are not a registered user, you may purchase a subscription or sign up for a free trial.