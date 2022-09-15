TotalEnergies sells 18% interest in Iraqi Sarsang oil field

2022/09/15 | 11:02 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- A sign with the logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is pictured at a petrol station in Nantes, France, June 30, 2022.
PARIS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies has completed the sale of its 18% interest in the onshore Sarsang oil field in the Kurdistan region of Iraq for $155 million, the French company said on Thursday.The stake was sold to ShaMaran Petroleum (SNM.V), a company listed in Canada and Sweden.
