Pipeline failure takes major export terminal offline

2022/09/16 | 19:02 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

A worker stands at the al-Basra Oil Terminal (ABOT), one of Iraq's major export outlets, February 2010.



(BEN LANDO/Iraq Oil Report)

BASRA - Iraq has temporarily lost over 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) of export capacity due to a pipeline failure at the Al-Basra Oil Terminal (ABOT).

Three Iraqi officials, two at the Oil Ministry and one at the state-run Basra Oil Company (BOC), said oil flows to ABOT have stopped completely because of pipeline damage.

