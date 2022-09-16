Exports 'gradually' resume after spillage at Iraq's Basra oil terminal -statement

2022/09/16 | 22:44 - Source: Iraq News
Sept 16 (Reuters) - Oil exports from Iraq's Basra oil terminal are being gradually resumed after they were halted last night due to a spillage, which had now been contained, Basra Oil Company said on Friday.The port has four loading platforms and can export up to 1.8 mln barrels per day.