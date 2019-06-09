Sinjar mayor says submitted plan to ensure return of displaced Iraqis

2019/06/09 | 23:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Sinjar Mayor Mahma
Khalil said he has submitted a project for the federal government
and the local government of Mosul, which includes a timetable for the return of
the displaced citizens to their original areas of residence.The
project would finish the issue the displaced people completely and forever, Khalil
said, and would ensure stability in various fields of their areas.Khalil
referred to the displaced citizens, saying that the international statistics
indicate that Yazidis represent 30 percent of the total number."This project is an integrated national project to ensure
community peace and security stability," Khalil said, adding that "it
is regrettable that funds are spent on this file, but are misplaced."
