Sinjar mayor says submitted plan to ensure return of displaced Iraqis
2019/06/09 | 23:45
Sinjar Mayor Mahma

Khalil said he has submitted a project for the federal government

and the local government of Mosul, which includes a timetable for the return of

the displaced citizens to their original areas of residence.The

project would finish the issue the displaced people completely and forever, Khalil

said, and would ensure stability in various fields of their areas.Khalil

referred to the displaced citizens, saying that the international statistics

indicate that Yazidis represent 30 percent of the total number."This project is an integrated national project to ensure

community peace and security stability," Khalil said, adding that "it

is regrettable that funds are spent on this file, but are misplaced."

