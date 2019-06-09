Home › Baghdad Post › Sinjar mayor says submitted plan to ensure return of displaced Iraqis

Sinjar mayor says submitted plan to ensure return of displaced Iraqis

2019/06/09 | 23:45



Sinjar Mayor Mahma



Khalil said he has submitted a project for the federal government



and the local government of Mosul, which includes a timetable for the return of



the displaced citizens to their original areas of residence.The



project would finish the issue the displaced people completely and forever, Khalil



said, and would ensure stability in various fields of their areas.Khalil



referred to the displaced citizens, saying that the international statistics



indicate that Yazidis represent 30 percent of the total number."This project is an integrated national project to ensure



community peace and security stability," Khalil said, adding that "it



is regrettable that funds are spent on this file, but are misplaced."



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Sinjar Mayor MahmaKhalil said he has submitted a project for the federal governmentand the local government of Mosul, which includes a timetable for the return ofthe displaced citizens to their original areas of residence.Theproject would finish the issue the displaced people completely and forever, Khalilsaid, and would ensure stability in various fields of their areas.Khalilreferred to the displaced citizens, saying that the international statisticsindicate that Yazidis represent 30 percent of the total number."This project is an integrated national project to ensurecommunity peace and security stability," Khalil said, adding that "itis regrettable that funds are spent on this file, but are misplaced."