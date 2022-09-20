Jordan Resumes Import of Iraqi Crude

2022/09/20 | 15:02 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq has re-started the export of crude oil by road to Jordan.Jordanian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Dr.Saleh Al-Kharabsheh (pictured), announced on Monday that loading had commenced at Kirkuk, instead of the previous site at Baiji.The memorandum of understanding (MoU), which was signed on 28th January 2021, has […]

