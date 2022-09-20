Jordan Resumes Import of Iraqi Crude

2022/09/20 | 15:02 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Iraq has re-started the export of crude oil by road to Jordan.
Jordanian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Dr.
Saleh Al-Kharabsheh (pictured), announced on Monday that loading had commenced at Kirkuk, instead of the previous site at Baiji.
The memorandum of understanding (MoU), which was signed on 28th January 2021, has […]
