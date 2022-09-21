$24m for Flood Defences in Erbil

2022/09/21 | 16:38 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- KRG allocates 35 billion Dinars to mitigate the impact of flooding in Erbil province Under the direct supervision of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, the Erbil Flood Conference was launched on Saturday.The Conference will last for two days and is also being attended by various officials of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), as well as […]

