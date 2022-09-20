2022/09/21 | 17:18 - Source: Iraq News

Celine Dauphney, CEO & Co-Founder of Urban Valley Transport Ltd, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview

Celine Dauphney, CEO & Co-Founder of Urban Valley Transport, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine

When it comes to freight and transport, Celine Dauphney is a leading authority.



SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Celine Dauphney, CEO & Co-Founder of Urban Valley Transport Ltd for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others.



Celine Dauphney joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.ABOUT Urban Valley Transport LtdUrban Valley Transport is the leading Dedicated Fleet, On-Demand Courier and Freight Services provider in the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley.



Our friendly, experienced staff has been dedicated to helping you get your items delivered from point to point in the most cost effective and timely manner possible.



We specialize in Dedicated Route services as well as On-Demand Courier and Freight Services for all of your business and personal needs.



We offer services throughout Vancouver, Burnaby, Richmond, Coquitlam, Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford and Chilliwack.



We even go as far as Horseshoe Bay and Hope in order to make sure our clients are happy.Guided by our relentless focus on our companies’ imperatives, Urban Valley Transport will constantly strive to implement the critical initiatives required to achieve our vision.



In doing this, we will deliver operational excellence in every corner of our company and meet or exceed our commitments to all customers we serve on a daily basis.



All of our long-term strategies and short-term actions will be moulded by a set of core values that are shared by each and every associate.Celine Dauphney joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show.



In the interview with Andy Jacob, Celine Dauphney discusses the newest offerings of Urban Valley Transport Ltd, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship.



Celine Dauphney joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive seriesAndy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Celine Dauphney was amazing.



The success of Urban Valley Transport Ltd is a true testament to their team and their people.



It was a real honor to have Celine Dauphney on the video series.Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer.



We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field.



It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Urban Valley Transport Ltd.



There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best.



I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies.



As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Celine Dauphney who are forging an incredible path for others.



At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world.



We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected.



Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort.



We salute the business leaders of this world like Celine Dauphney”.ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINEDotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs.



DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers.



The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset.



The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs.



DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference.



Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it.



In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about.



If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine.



The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.

Celine Dauphney, CEO & Co-Founder, Urban Valley Transport Ltd, A DotCom Magazine Interview

