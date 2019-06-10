ISIS suspect arrested in Dhi Qar

2019/06/10 | 14:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Security forces managed on Monday to capture and detain an ISIS suspect in the southern province of Dhi Qar.A security statement said the suspect was arrested at a security checkpoint while trying to enter Basra coming from Mosul.According to a security source, all ISIS suspects are wanted by the Iraqi judiciary based on article no. 4 of the anti-terrorism law for joining a militant group.
