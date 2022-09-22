Iraq’s highest court strikes down INOC

2022/09/22 | 03:42 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

Iraq's Federal Supreme Court in a Nov.



13, 2018, hearing postponing a hearing on a lawsuit challenging a law reconstituting the national oil company.



(Source: Federal Supreme Court)

BAGHDAD - Iraq’s highest court has struck down the government order that created the Iraqi National Oil Company (INOC) two years ago, dealing a crippling setback to a nascent effort to restructure and streamline the country's oil sector.

In a 16-page ruling dated Sept.



21, a panel of Federal Supreme Court (FSC) judges headed by Jassim Mohammed Aboud said that Cabinet decisions relating to INOC’s establishment and leadership were “invalid” and ordered them to be annulled.

