Court rules Iraqi National Oil Company (INOC) Unconstitutional

2022/09/22 | 18:06 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Iraq's Federal Supreme Court has invalidated the Cabinet decision to set up the Iraqi National Oil Company (INOC).
According to a statement from the Court, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Cabinet Decision No.
109 of 2020, and Decision No.
211 of 2021, are in breach of the constitution.
The full judgement, in […]
