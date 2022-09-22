Court rules Iraqi National Oil Company (INOC) Unconstitutional

2022/09/22 | 18:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Federal Supreme Court has invalidated the Cabinet decision to set up the Iraqi National Oil Company (INOC).According to a statement from the Court, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Cabinet Decision No.109 of 2020, and Decision No.211 of 2021, are in breach of the constitution.The full judgement, in […]

