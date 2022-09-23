New Road Opened in Soran, Kurdistan


New Road Opened in Soran, Kurdistan
2022/09/23 | 20:28 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has inaugurated the new Spilk-Khalifan highway in the Soran Autonomous Administration.

The 8.5-km highway has been implemented at a cost of 64.2 billion Iraqi Dinars [$44 million].

At the inauguration ceremony, the Prime Minister described the highway as one of the many strategic projects aimed at enhancing the economic infrastructure […]

read more New Road Opened in Soran, Kurdistan first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read all text from Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links