165 Iraqi oil tankers arrived in Jordan after resuming loading

2022/09/24 | 15:50 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Al - Anbat - NEVEEN - AL- JARRAH

About 165 oil tanks arrived from Iraq to Jordan after the resumption of loading Iraqi oil supplied to Jordan, after the Iraqi side completed logistical procedures, according to the deputy captain of the truck owners, Nael Thiabat, on Saturday.

Thiabat, director of the Iraqi oil tanker company to Jordan, told Al-Mamlaka Channel, that the tanks have reached the oil refinery in Zarqa, pointing out that there is continuous Jordanian-Iraqi coordination and facilitation of procedures on the borders between the two countries.

"The appeal returned as agreed, and last week we started the supply process and returned to the previous mechanism, which is an average of 40 tankers per day (...) the supply stopped for about 3 months, the supply from Iraq for logistical reasons ended," according to Thiabat.

Thiabat indicated that there is communication with the Jordanian embassy in Baghdad and the Iraqi embassy in Amman to facilitate all procedures.

Last Monday, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Saleh Al-Kharabsheh, announced the resumption of loading Iraqi oil supplied to Jordan, after the Iraqi side completed logistical procedures.

Kharabsheh said in a press statement, "The loading process started from the new site of (Kirkuk Modern Warehouse) instead of (Al-Siniya Station / Biji) site."

He explained that the Ministry of Energy, "and with the vigorous follow-up of the Jordanian embassy in Baghdad, reached with the Ministry of Oil and the Oil Marketing Company (SOMO) in the Republic of Iraq understandings to extend the memorandum of understanding for the supply of crude oil, signed on 28/1/2021 and extending until 31/12/2022, in order to complete Transferring all remaining contractual amounts stipulated in the Memorandum of Understanding.

Jordan had imported from Iraq from September 2021 until the end of July 2022 quantities of oil amounting to about 2.525 million barrels, at a rate of 8,359 barrels per day, which were transported by 9,678 loaded tanks from the site (Al-Siniya Station/Biji )site to the Zarqa refinery site.

While the remaining quantity under the memorandum of understanding is 1.2 million barrels, as Jordan imports about 10 thousand barrels per day ± (15%) based on the monthly average of Brent crude oil minus $ 16 per barrel, in order to cover the quality difference and transportation fees.