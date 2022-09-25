New Water Treatment Plant opened in Sinjar

2022/09/25 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The newly built Reverse Osmosis Water Treatment System in al-Qayrawan, Sinjar, has officially been opened with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Ninewa Governorate.The newly built water treatment system will provide uninterrupted access to clean drinking water to over 9,500 people living […]

